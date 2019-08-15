Extra Mustard Newsletter August 15th

August 15, 2019
Extra Mustard
Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Aaron Rodgers Wants Packers to Slash Beer Prices for Rowdier Fans
MMA
Nate Diaz Shocks Fans When He Appears to Smoke 'Joint' at UFC 241 Open Workout
College Football
Michigan Mocks 'The' Ohio State University Trademark
wrestling
The Week in Wrestling: Eric ‘nZo‘ Arndt Ready to Show What He Can Do in the Ring
Tennis
Nick Kyrgios Has Expletive-Filled Rant During Cincinnati Masters Loss
NFL
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Five Straight Interceptions During Practice
MLB
Coach Accuses Rhode Island Team in Little League World Series of Stealing Signs

