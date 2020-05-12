Get ready to shred like Tony Hawk again.

Activision announced on Tuesday that the first two Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater games will be remade and released for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The remastered collection will be released via The Epic Games Store on Sept. 4.

The original characters, tricks, and levels will be included in the collection but fans will notice updated visuals and extra challenges.

The remaster will allow fans to endlessly string tricks together and share them with friends online. It will support multiplayer in both local split-screen and online. Players will see the Create-a-Park and Create-a-Skater modes return and will be able to share their creations online.

Vicarious Visions studio head Jen Oneal told IGN that players will see a library of ramps, rails and boxes but also be able to "take some of the pieces and shape them in different ways and make your ultimate skate amusement park."

Most of the classic songs from the original versions will be featured in the new collection, although a few didn't make the cut due to licensing rights. Oneal confirmed that old favorites like "Guerrilla Radio" and "Superman" will be back.