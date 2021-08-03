Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFOlympicsMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

SI Guide: The Newsletter That Tells You What to Watch and How to Watch It

Sign up to get daily recommendations for the games and matchups you should stream.
Author:
Publish date:
si-guide-newsletter

Sports Illustrated is launching a free daily newsletter to help you decide what to watch. Subscribe to SI Guide to get recommendations for the best sports worth watching, streaming and channel details, and info on the athletes and stories you should be following. It’ll have everything from how to plan your ideal football-streaming weekends to the latest sports documentaries.

The newsletter will be written by SI staffers who will guide you through the best of what the sports world has to offer. It will have links to SI stories, chances to interact with our staff and a daily hidden gem—an under-the-radar game that may not get the typical headlines.

We’ll send our first edition soon, so make sure you sign up today. After you do that, send this to your sports-watching buddies and let them know that they can join in on the fun.

In the meantime, if you have any questions about SI’s newsletters, send a note to our newsletter editor at josh.rosenblat@si.com.

YOU MAY LIKE

Center Andre Drummond with the Los Angeles Lakers
NBA

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond, 76ers Agree to One-Year Deal

He finished last season with the Lakers, starting all 21 regular games in which he appeared.

bob-bowlsby-big-12
College Football

Report: Big 12, Pac-12 Commissioners to Discuss Merger

The Big 12 could create a scheduling alliance with the Pac-12 as college football faces its latest wave of realignment.

The Olympics logo in Tokyo.
Olympics

Olympic Fencer Uses 'X' to Protest IOC, Gun Violence

Race Imboden also protested at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru by taking a knee at the stand when his team won gold.

si-guide-newsletter
More Sports

SI Guide: The Newsletter That Tells You What to Watch and How to Watch It

Sign up to get daily recommendations for the games and matchups you should stream.

UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers
College Basketball

UConn Star Paige Bueckers Files 'Paige Buckets' Trademark

She filed a trademark application on July 13 as the NIL era begins in college athletics.

The USMNT won the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup
Soccer

Projecting the USMNT's First World Cup Qualifying Squad

Aside from winning the trophies, the point of the Nations League and Gold Cup was to determine who can help the U.S. qualify for the World Cup. So who were the big winners?

Roderick Strong applies a backbreaker to Kushida on NXT
Play
Wrestling

Roderick Strong Finally Gets to Lead His Own NXT Faction

After the breakup of The Undisputed Era, Roderick Strong is getting the opportunity to lead his own faction, The Diamond Mine.

tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady on His Personality Transformation: ‘It’s Nice That I’ve Found My Voice More’

As he turns 44 years old, the QB is giving us more of his personality than ever.