Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Oklahoma Gymnasts Earn First Perfect Scores of 2022 Season

The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team threw down the gauntlet in its first meet of the season by posting two perfect 10.0 scores back-to-back on vault.

Katherine LeVasseur got the party started with a stuck Yurchenko 1.5, and Allie Stern followed with an identical vault for a matching perfect score. It was Stern’s first 10.0 of her collegiate career. No other NCAA gymnast has earned a perfect score in 2022.

The Sooners opened their season with a home meet against Alabama, and LeVasseur and Stern’s scores were the highlights of a vault rotation that hinted at early-season jitters. Of the six Sooners who competed in the event, only LeVasseur and Stern scored over 9.775. Oklahoma, which was ranked third in the preseason, typically averages scores in the upper 9.8–9.9 range.

Even though Alabama didn’t record any perfect marks, the Crimson Tide was able to keep pace in their first rotation by posting five scores over 9.800 on the uneven bars. Cam Machado led the way with a 9.875, and Alabama trailed Oklahoma by only .005.

SI Recommends

The Sooners pulled away with strong performances on bars and secured their first victory of the year with an excellent final rotation that featured four floor scores of 9.900 or higher. Their team total of 197.400 was over a point higher than Alabama's final score of 195.875. 

Oklahoma finished second behind Michigan at the 2021 NCAA championships and collected multiple individual event titles. Alabama, which was ranked sixth ahead of the ’22 season, narrowly missed making the team finals last season at nationals but knocked off higher-ranked teams to win the ’21 SEC Championship 

YOU MAY LIKE

tj-watt
NFL

T.J. Watt Ties Strahan's Single-Season Sack Record

The Steelers defensive end tied the official single-season NFL record with 22.5 sacks.

Jaguars Helmet
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Order: Jaguars on the Clock With No. 1 Pick

For the second consecutive year, the Jaguars finished with the NFL's worst record.

Ashley Cain-Gribble (right) and Timothy LeDuc (left) react after skating in the Championship Pairs Short Program event during the U.S. Figure Skating Championships at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. They finished first in the event.
Olympics

Figure Skater Timothy LeDuc to Become First Out Nonbinary Winter Olympian

They will compete in Beijing with partner Ashley Cain-Gribble after the two won the U.S. Championships.

Some Jaguars fans wore clowns during the game/
NFL

Some Jaguars Fans Wore Clown Outfits to Sunday's Game vs. Colts

Here's why they wore the costumes.

joe-judge-giants
Extra Mustard

Giants’ Ineptitude Continues With QB Sneak on Third-and-9

The end of the 2021 season can't come soon enough for Joe Judge and the Giants.

matt-ryan-falcons
NFL

Report: Matt Ryan to Return as Falcons QB in 2022

Matty Ice is coming back to the Falcons in 2022.

Nick Saban stands on the sideline.
College Football

Nick Saban Provides His Thoughts on State of NIL in CFB

Here's what the Alabama coach had to say about NIL's impact on the sport.

manny-machado
Play
Fantasy

That Championship Season, Part 2

A week-by-week examination of how Phil Dussault won the 2021 National Fantasy Baseball Championship.