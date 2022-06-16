Jason McElwain, the 2006 ESPYs winner for Best Sports Moment, was hospitalized after a serious bike accident Monday, USA Today’s Victoria E. Freile reports.

Freile added that McElwain was reportedly wearing a helmet when he “made contact with a motor vehicle.” He broke nine ribs, had a broken scapula and a punctured lung, and is headed for a “lengthy recovery” after a hospital treated him for non-life-threatening injuries.

“All things considered, it could have been so much worse,” McElwain’s brother, Josh, said. “His helmet saved his life.”

McElwain, who is autistic, went viral in 2006 as the basketball manager for the Greece Athena High School varsity team when he not only played on senior night, but scored 20 points to lead all scorers in his only high school game.

McElwain still lives in Greece, NY, and since rising to fame has run the Boston Marathon and co-wrote a book about his life.