Peloton Has ‘Indefinitely Paused’ Use of Ye’s Music in Future Classes

Another company is distancing itself from Ye—the rapper and songwriter formerly known as Kanye West—following a string of antisemitic comments made by the artist. Peloton, the popular stationary workout bike company, has stopped using Ye’s music in its streaming classes indefinitely, per CNN.

Pelobuddy, an unofficial website for Peloton users that provides tips and insight but is not associated with the company, released a statement provided to it by Peloton, saying the company has “indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform."

“This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members,” the statement read. “You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks.”

A Peloton spokesperson told CNN that it would be sending along that statement to consumers who inquire about it.

The move comes after popular Peloton instructor Alex Toussaint insinuated in his 45-minute Hip Hop Ride on Monday that he would no longer be playing Ye's music.

"Because I love everybody, I want to make sure everybody feels safe in my environment and my classes," he said. "I’m not even going to speak too much on it because you know I stand with you, you will not hear that artist in my class at all, I promise y’all. I do not support hate speech whatsoever, baby. I don’t tolerate that s--- at all, alright? You will not hear that artist in my class, I promise you.”

Peloton is the latest company to distance itself from the rapper after a series of antisemitic comments and controversial moves by the rapper. On Tuesday, Adidas ended its relationship with Ye after initially announcing that it would review its relationship with him after he wore a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at a Paris Fashion Week event.

Ye’s Twitter and Instagram accounts were also suspended after making antisemitic statements, including that he planned to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

HBO’s show The Shop: Uninterrupted also halted an episode featuring the rapper from airing because the rapper reiterated “more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.” Rams star Aaron Donald and Celtics player Jaylen Brown also ended their relationships with Donda Sports, Ye’s agency.