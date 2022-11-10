Another packed slate of sports is upon us this week, with the NFL and college football seasons in full swing and the NBA and college basketball just starting to heat up. With so many compelling fixtures on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see matchups in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered on Thursday, Nov. 10, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

Texas at UConn, Nov. 14, 6:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $4

Average Ticket Price: $29

Bargain Meter: $$$

Take in two of the biggest powerhouses in women’s college basketball for just $4 a ticket, with No. 3 Texas visiting No. 6 UConn on Monday. The average seat price in the iconic Gampel Pavilion stands at $29—that’s $10 below the average price for the week’s college basketball slate.

The Longhorns are an early Final Four favorite, boasting a stacked roster that includes star guard Rori Harmon, while Geno Auriemma’s Huskies are eager to showcase their resilience following Paige Bueckers’s season-ending injury.

Rutgers at Michigan State, Nov. 12, noon ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $10

Average Ticket Price: $34

Bargain Meter: $$$

Rutgers will travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Saturday in a battle of the bottom of the Big Ten East. While the matchup doesn’t hold much in the way of conference implications, it does matter for bowl eligibility.

Seats in Spartan Stadium are going for as little as $10, with the average ticket standing at $34. Saturday’s fixture may not be a rivalry matchup or a meeting of two conference titans, but it is a Power 5 contest featuring two oft-exciting teams. With the overall average college football ticket for the weekend at $83.86, Spartan Stadium’s $10 deal is hard to pass up.

Sacramento Kings at Los Angeles Lakers, Nov. 11, 10:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $16

Average Ticket Price: $346

Bargain Meter: $$

The Lakers may be enduring a trying season, but it’s still the Lakers. The team will look to shake off four straight losses when it hosts the Kings, fresh off a win over the Cavaliers, on Friday.

Seats for the cross-state matchup are available for as little as $16, with the average ticket climbing to $348. Given the spread, the $16 price tag is a deal worth taking, regardless of the Lakers’ form.

Duquesne at Kentucky, Nov. 11, 7 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $19

Average Ticket Price: $77

Bargain Meter: $$

No. 4 Kentucky hosts Duquesne on Friday night on the heels of a dominant 95–63 win over Howard. The Dukes, while unlikely to spoil the Wildcats’ hot start to the season, could test the team’s seemingly humming offense.

Seats for the fixture are available for as little as $19, well under the average ticket price of $77 for the Friday night event.

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 13, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $42

Average Ticket Price: $214

Bargain Meter: $

The Cardinals and Rams enter Sunday’s clash riding back-to-back losses, with both teams eager to return to the win column. Though both clubs have stumbled to losing records so far this season, their NFC West showdown still holds plenty of weight.

Seats in SoFi Stadium are going for as low as $42, with the average ticket priced at $214, according to SI Tickets. Considering the average seat this week across NFL venues stands at $380, SoFi seats currently up for grabs are quite a deal.