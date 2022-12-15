Check out the top bargains for the NFL, college basketball and more, with seats under $35.

A full slate of sports is on the docket this week, with bowl season officially underway and the college basketball season heating up. With so many exciting contests this week, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Dec. 15, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

UNC Tar Heels vs. Michigan Wolverines, Dec. 20, 7 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $4

Average Ticket Price $52.28

Bargain Meter: $$$

The No. 7 North Carolina women will face No. 19 Michigan in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. Tuesday’s showdown marks only the second meeting between the programs, with the first coming in 1987. The Tar Heels and Wolverines each head into the matchup with just one loss, with both teams surging to promising starts to the 2022–23 campaign.

Tickets for the event are available on SI Tickets for under $5, a massive bargain to watch two of the most compelling programs in women’s basketball go head-to-head.

Washington Wizards at Los Angeles Clippers, Dec. 17, 4 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $16

Average Ticket Price: $132.25

Bargain Meter: $$$

The Wizards will travel to the West Coast to take on the Clippers in Los Angeles on Saturday. Washington enters the matchup eager to blunt an eight-game slide, while the Clippers will look to extend their three-game winning streak.

Seats in Crypto.com Arena are available for as low as $16, a bargain compared to this week’s average NBA ticket price of $202. Fans can also take advantage of SI Tickets’ promotion, which features a deal that for every $500 fans spend on NBA seats at SI Tickets this season, they will earn a $50 e-gift card that can be used to purchase anything at one of the Reebok stores or online at Reebok.com. For more information and details on the promotion, visit sitickets.com/reebok.

Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers, Dec. 18, 4:25 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $25

Average Ticket Price: $144.11

Bargain Meter: $$

The Chargers will host the Titans Sunday in a must-win matchup for both teams, with Tennessee and Los Angeles hoping to boost their postseason chances. Anxious to halt their three-game losing streak, the Titans need a result against the Chargers to hold off a surging Jaguars side in the AFC South. The Chargers, conversely, enter Sunday’s head-to-head on the heels of a critical win over the Dolphins and will look to ride their newfound momentum to a victory.

Tickets for Sunday’s game are available for $25, far less than this week’s average NFL ticket price of $282.87

Lowest Ticket Price: $29

Average Ticket Price: $138.36

Bargain Meter: $$

Bowl season is here, with riveting matchups taking place across the nation as the college football campaign comes to a close. The Las Vegas Bowl should not disappoint, with Oregon State looking to build on its late-season win streak and take out a diminished Florida squad. With QB Anthony Richardson going pro and backup Jalen Kitna dismissed from the team due to child pornography charges, Jack Miller III will have to step up for the Gators.

Fans can take in the Sin City extravaganza for under $30, well under the week’s average college football ticket price of $78.96.

Tennessee Volunteers at Arizona Wildcats, Dec. 17, 10:30 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $32

Average Ticket Price: 108.84

Bargain Meter:$

No. 6 Tennessee will face off against No. 9 Arizona Saturday in a highly anticipated men’s college basketball matchup. The Volunteers boast a 9–1 record and an eight-game win streak, while the Wildcats have dropped just one game this season in a stunning upset to Utah. Tennessee’s trip to Tucson will serve as a postseason preview, with both teams favored to make a deep run come March.

Seats for the McKale Memorial Center are available for as little as $32, a steal to see two college basketball giants go head-to-head.