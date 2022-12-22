Check out the top bargains for the NBA, NHL and more, with seats under $20.

Sports don’t stop for the holidays, with a full slate of matchups on the docket this week. The college basketball and NBA seasons are heating up, while the NFL campaign enters its final stretch. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Dec. 22, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NCAAM: Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers, Dec. 28, 9 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $6

Average Ticket Price: $35.81

Bargain Meter: $$$

No. 10 Razorbacks will travel to Baton Rouge Wednesday to take on conference rivals LSU in an SEC showdown. Both teams currently boast an 11–1 record, with Arkansas riding a seven-game win streak. The Razorbacks with be the Tigers' first real test of the season, and will serve as a precursor to LSU’s January slate that includes matchups against No. 19 Kentucky, No. 9 Alabama, No. 23 Auburn and No. 8 Tennessee.

Seats to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center are available for as low as $6, a bargain considering the week’s average college basketball ticket is $43.05.

Lowest Ticket Price: $11

Average Ticket Price: $140.18

Bargain Meter: $$$

The Blue Jackets and the Blackhawks both enter Friday’s contest eager for a win. At last place in the Central Division, Chicago is currently amid an eight-game slide, while Columbus’ five-game losing streak has dropped the Blue Jackets to the bottom of the Metropolitan Division.

While both teams may be in a drought, that doesn’t mean their meeting will be uneventful, and for $11, Friday’s game is a deal. Seats to the United Center are available for well below the week’s average NHL ticket price of $240.80, making Columbus and Chicago’s holiday weekend meeting a must-see.

Lowest Ticket Price:$16

Average Ticket Price: $138.92

Bargain Meter: $$$

The Raiders and Steelers’ primetime Christmas Eve clash has a lot riding on it, with both teams currently 6–8. Pittsburgh and Las Vegas are both holding onto dwindling playoff hopes, and a win is a necessary step toward clinching an AFC Wild Card spot.

Tickets to Acrisure Stadium are available for as little as $16, well below the week’s average NFL ticket of $248.98, and a bargain to catch a game with postseason implications.

Lowest Ticket Price:$17

Average Ticket Price: $39.30

Bargain Meter: $$

The reigning national champions Gamecocks are on a roll to start the 2022-2023 campaign, with South Carolina looking like an early favorite to defend their title. Dawn Staley’s team is entertaining to watch no matter the opponent, but the squad’s matchup against Texas A&M will be particularly enjoyable as the rivals go head-to-head in a conference clash.

Seats to Colonial Life Arena, one of the most fun venues in women’s basketball, are posted for as low as $17, a steal to watch reigning National Player of the Year Aliyah Boston in person.

NBA: New York Knicks at San Antonio Spurs, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $19

Average Ticket Price: $167.68

Bargain Meter: $$

All eyes will be on the NBA’s Christmas slate of games, but compelling matchups are scheduled all week long, including the Knicks’ trip to San Antonio. New York is enjoying an impressive run after a shaky start to the season, but whether or not the Knicks’ recent results are a flash or in the pan or the real deal remains to be seen. The Tom Thibodeau-led team will look to continue its winning ways against a middling Spurs side.

Tickets to the matchup are available for under $20, well below the week’s average NBA ticket of $297.62.