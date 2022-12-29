Check out the top bargains across sports, including the best seat of bowl season.

A full slate of sports is on the schedule to round out the year. The college football postseason is heating up, with the New Year’s Six on the docket, while the NFL regular season enters its final stretch as teams look to lock up playoff berths. With so many exciting contests on this week’s schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Dec. 29, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NCAAM: TCU at Baylor, Jan. 4, 9 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $3

Average Ticket Price: $19.16

Bargain Meter: $$$

No. 18 TCU will travel to cross-state rivals No. 12 Baylor on Wednesday for a highly anticipated Big 12 showdown. The Horned Frogs enter the contest with the better record, 11–1 to the Bears’ 10–2, but Baylor has some big wins over No. 10 Gonzaga and No. 11 UCLA under its belt.

Seats to the Ferrell Center are available for as low as $3, with the average ticket for the event going for $19.16, considerably lower than the week’s average college basketball ticket price of $57.35.

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, Jan. 5, 10 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $14

Average Ticket Price: $124.31

Bargain Meter: $$$

The Clippers and the Nuggets are set to go head-to-head in a battle atop the Western Conference. With a 21–15 record on the season, Los Angeles sits just two games back from Denver at first in the standings. Tyronn Lue’s team is enjoying a dominant run, including an impressive win over the Raptors, with the Nuggets serving as another critical test.

Tickets for the matchup are available starting at $14, with the average ticket price for the event being $124.31. The week’s average NBA ticket price is $298.77, making the Clippers–Nuggets face-off a can’t-miss deal.

NCAAW: UNC at Virginia Tech, Jan. 1, 4 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $22

Average Ticket Price: $35.67

Bargain Meter: $$

No. 13 UNC will start the new year in Blacksburg, Virginia, taking on Virginia Tech in a conference matchup. Both sides enter Sunday’s contest coming off tough losses, with the Tar Heels falling to No. 4 Indiana and No. 14 Michigan and the Hokies dropping a game to No. 5 Notre Dame.

Seats to Cassell Coliseum are listed for as low as $22, with the average ticket available for $35.67—a deal to watch two of the best teams in the ACC face off.

Lowest Ticket Price: $22

Average Ticket Price: $156.47

Bargain Meter: $$

Bowl season is officially underway, with Alabama and Kansas State going head-to-head in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl. The postseason clash marks the first-ever meeting between these two teams, upping the stakes. For the Crimson Tide, the game will serve as, among other things, a farewell to star QB Bryce Young in what will likely be his last game in an Alabama uniform. For the Wildcats, a win would be a massive step forward for a program whose last major bowl appearance came in 2013.

Tickets to the event are available for as low as $22, with the average Mercedes-Benz Superdome seat posted at 156.47, well below the week’s average college football ticket price of $294.48.

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $43

Average Ticket Price: $191.30

Bargain Meter: $

The Commanders enter their home tilt with the Browns on the heels of a three-game winless streak and will need to turn things around if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive. A win over Cleveland, coupled with a series of losses across the NFC, would punch Washington’s ticket to the postseason.

Seats to FedEx Field are available starting at $43, with the average ticket for the event at $191.30, a bargain to catch a matchup with playoff implications.