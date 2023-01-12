The college football season may be over and done, but that doesn’t mean the sports world is quiet. The NFL is gearing up for wild-card weekend, while college basketball enters the depth of conference play. With so many exciting contests on this week’s docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sport’s must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Jan. 12, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Memphis Grizzlies, Jan. 18, 8 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $15

Average Ticket Price: $124.48

Bargain Meter: $$$

The Cavaliers will travel to Tennessee this week to take on a red-hot Grizzlies team. Riding an eight-game win streak, Memphis has climbed to the top of the West with a 28–13 record on the season. Will Cleveland be the team to halt the Grizzlies’ run? It will certainly be a tall order to stop Ja Morant & Co.

Seats in FedExForum are posted for as low as $15, well below the week’s average NBA ticket, which is $250.24

NCAAM: Virginia at Florida State, Jan. 14, 4 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $14

Average Ticket Price: $60.11

Bargain Meter: $$$

No. 13 Virginia will travel south to face off against conference rivals Florida State, with both sides looking to move up the ACC standings. At 4–2 in conference play, the Cavaliers are hoping to supersede Clemson and Miami, while the Seminoles have more work to do at 3–3. The last time these two teams met in December, Virginia pulled out a close five-point victory, setting the scene for a highly anticipated rematch.

Tickets are available starting at $14—a steal considering the week’s average men’s basketball seat is posted at $69.88.

Lowest Ticket Price: $22

Average Ticket Price: $174.03

Bargain Meter: $$

Can the Blackhawks gain some momentum in a trying 10-25-4 season? The Sabres may be a team Chicago can knock off, with many of Buffalo’s recent wins coming in close games. If Chicago can keep things tight, it might just notch a critical victory over a 20-win Buffalo side.

Seats to the United Center are posted starting at $22, nearly $200 less than the week’s average NHL ticket.

NCAAW: Stanford Cardinal at UCLA Bruins, Jan. 13, 11 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $22

Average Ticket Price: $33.50

Bargain Meter: $$

No. 2 Stanford and No. 8 UCLA will go head-to-head Friday in one of the most hyped games of the regular season. The cross-state conference rivals enter their matchup with some impressive stats, with the Cardinal boasting a 4–0 Pac-12 record, and the Bruins holding on to an eight-game unbeaten streak at home.

Tickets to the Pauley Pavilion are available starting at $22, with the average ticket price for the event posted at $33.50—a steal to watch a top-ten showdown.

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills, Jan. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $76

Average Ticket Price: $361.33

Bargain Meter: $

The Bills will host the Dolphins on Sunday in a wild-card weekend clash, with both teams looking to extend their seasons. It will be an uphill battle for Miami, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ruled out due to concussion protocol, but anything can happen in the playoffs, so Buffalo will need to come to play.

Tickets to the Buffalo affair are available starting at $76, a deal to take in a postseason matchup amongst one of the most impassioned fan bases in sports.