Two top-ranked college basketball matchups headline the best seats of the week.

The sports calendar is jam-packed this week, with the NFL playoffs heating up as teams gear up for the weekend’s divisional-round matchups. College basketball is also in an exciting stretch as programs continue on their charge to March. With so many compelling contests on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sports’ must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Jan. 19, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

Lowest Ticket Price: $15

Average Ticket Price: $105.40

Bargain Meter:$$$

The Sabres travel to Dallas in need of a win after a string of losses, dropping five of their last six games. Looking to make a push in the playoff race, Buffalo will need to turn things around soon. The Stars will be a tough team to jumpstart the Sabres’ momentum shift, with Dallas currently sitting second in the Central Division.

Seats to Monday’s showdown are available starting at $15, a true bargain considering the week’s average NHL ticket is posted at $213.56.

NBA: OKC Thunder at Denver Nuggets, Jan. 22, 8 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $16

Average Ticket Price: $123.30

Bargain Meter:$$$

The Thunder is on the road against the top-ranked Nuggets this week, rolling into Denver riding an impressive four-game winning streak. The Nuggets are enjoying a dominant run themselves, winning eight straight behind compelling outings from Nikola Jokić.

Tickets to Sunday’s Western Conference clash are posted for as little as $16— a bargain to catch one of the league’s best teams for under $20.

NCAAW: Indiana at Michigan, Jan. 23, 8 p.m. ET

Lowest Ticket Price: $18

Average Ticket Price: $69.88

Bargain Meter:$$

An exciting Big Ten matchup is circled on this week’s calendar, with No. 6 Indiana visiting No. 14 Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Hoosiers sit second in the conference standings, boasting a 7–1 record, while the Wolverines, at 5–2, are fourth in the Big Ten and eager to climb the rankings with a win over rivals Indiana.

The Midwest matchup will be one to catch in person, with seats to the Crisler Center available starting at $18, well below the week’s average basketball ticket, which sits at $51.36.

Lowest Ticket Price:$34

Average Ticket Price: 89.40

Bargain Meter:$$

Fresh off an upset loss at the hands of in-state rival Kansas State, No. 2 Kansas enters its road trip to Waco, Texas, hungry for a win. However, No. 21 Baylor won’t be an easy opponent, with significant victories over No. 6 Gonzaga and No. 5 UCLA earlier in the season.

Tickets to this Big 12 meeting are available starting at $34—a deal to catch a top-ranked clash with conference implications.

Lowest Ticket Price: $165

Average Ticket Price: $474.32

Bargain Meter:$

While not necessarily an outright bargain, the Jaguars’ divisional round matchup against the Chiefs is the most cost-conscious of this week’s playoff slate. With the lowest ticket posted for $165, seats to Arrowhead Stadium are well below this week’s average NFL ticket, which stands at $693.18.

Will Jacksonville shock Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City? The possibility of a major upset may be reason enough to catch this one in person.