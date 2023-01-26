Check out the leading bargains in sports, including seats to a series of compelling matchups across the basketball landscape.

This week’s sports schedule is packed, as the NFL playoffs culminate with Sunday’s conference championship matchups. College basketball is also heating up with March fast approaching, and the NHL is in an exciting stretch as teams make a push for the postseason. With so many exciting contests on the docket, there are plenty of opportunities to catch sports’ must-see events in person.

We have compiled a list of the week’s best deals and bargain seats across a range of sports, using insights from SI Tickets.

The listed prices below are based on SI Tickets data gathered Thursday, Jan. 26, and are subject to change. Please visit sitickets.com for the latest prices.

Lowest Ticket Price: $17

Average Ticket Price: $131.97

Bargain Meter:$$$

No. 7 Virginia will travel north to Syracuse to face the Orange on Sunday. The Cavaliers are riding a five-game winning streak, boasting a 7–2 conference record. Syracuse, however, could test Virginia, with the Cavaliers beating their ACC rivals by only six points in their Jan. 7 meeting.

Seats to the matchup are available starting at $17—a deal considering the conference implications of the contest.

Lowest Ticket Price: $17

Average Ticket Price: $118.50

Bargain Meter:$$$

The Bucks will host the Clippers in an exciting East-West matchup. Both teams enter the meeting with burgeoning winning streaks, with Milwaukee 3.5 games back in the East and the Clippers fifth in the West. With Giannis Antetokounmpo back in action after tending to a sore knee, the Bucks look like a tough team to beat, especially for the Clippers, who are looking to bulk up ahead of the trade deadline.

Tickets to Thursday’s matchup are posted for as little as $17, well below the week’s average NBA seat, which is posted at $286.32.

Lowest Ticket Price: $18

Average Ticket Price: 113.20

Bargain Meter:$$

No. 22 Illinois will head north to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on the No. 13 Wolverines in a Big Ten showdown. Michigan has fallen to conference rivals No. 10 Iowa, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 6 Indiana over the last month and will be eager to get a win over the Fighting Illini. Illinois will be a formidable opponent, showing an ability to step up in big moments with a victory over a tough Hawkeyes group to kick off the new year.

Seats to the Crisler Center are available starting at $18, a deal for fans looking to take in a matchup with consequences for the Big Ten.

Lowest Ticket Price: $18

Average Ticket Price: $93.91

Bargain Meter:$$

The Kings and Panthers will meet Friday in a cross-country NHL contest. Los Angeles will look to jumpstart its campaign for the Pacific Division, sitting in the top third of the standings behind the Kraken and Golden Knights. Florida, meanwhile, will test the Kings’ leaky defense with a fiery attack led by Brandon Montour.

Tickets to the matchup are available starting under $20—a bargain considering the week’s average NFL ticket is posted at $228.11.

Lowest Ticket Price: $24

Average Ticket Price: $46.35

Bargain Meter:$

It’s always fun when Kentucky and No. 1 South Carolina meet. The SEC rivals have a storied history, with the Wildcats pulling a major upset over the Gamecocks in last year’s conference title game. However, without Rhyne Howard, this year’s Kentucky squad is a far cry from the team that slayed the giants of South Carolina, with the Gamecocks thumping the Wildcats 95–66 in their Jan. 19 meeting.

Still, for less than $30, this matchup is a steal to watch the best team in the country in one of college basketball’s most animated environments.