Chess Grandmaster Arrested After Allegedly Pushing Videographer in Post-Loss Meltdown
Christopher Yoo, a 17-year-old chess grandmaster, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault after allegedly striking a videographer Wednesday at the U.S. Chess Championship in St. Louis.
The incident is said to have taken place following a loss to fellow grandmaster Fabiano Caruana in the fifth round of the tournament. Per the Saint Louis Chess Club, which is hosting the tournament, Yoo "crumpled his scoresheet, stormed out of the tournament hall and struck a videographer from behind."
Yoo, a native of Fremont, Calif., has been expelled from the tournament. One of only 14 Americans to have achieved the title of grandmaster this decade, he did so at the then-record-low age of 12.
"We take player conduct seriously and do not tolerate violations of our standards. We acted swiftly to address this situation, ensuring a respectful and safe environment for everyone involved in the tournament," the Saint Louis Chess Club said in its statement.
Per KSDK-TV in St. Louis, "the matter (will) be handled in juvenile courts."