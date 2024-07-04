SI

Eric 'Badlands' Booker Shatters Lemonade Chugging World Record

The victory was celebrated with a big roar into the microphone in Coney Island.

Tom Dierberger

Eric "Badlands" Booker celebrates after setting a new world record by drinking a gallon of lemonade in 21 seconds.
Joey Chestnut wasn't in attendance in Coney Island on Thursday for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, but that doesn't mean world records went unbroken.

Eric "Badlands" Booker, a competitive eater hailing from Queens, N.Y., set a new world record in lemonade chugging. He finished off an entire gallon of lemonade in 21 seconds to easily win the contest. It was his fourth straight title in the event.

He celebrated with a big roar into the microphone after securing the win.

The 55-year-old Booker is best known for his online presence on YouTube as BadlandsChugs, a channel that features videos of him chugging soda.

Booker won the inaugural lemonade chugging event in 2021 has defended his title every year since. In 2023, he set a world record by devouring a gallon of lemonade in 23.08 seconds.

