High School Pitcher Makes One of the Coolest Unassisted Double Plays You’ll Ever See

Andy Nesbitt

This was one heck of a double play turned in by Joaquin Durazo.
If you've watched baseball before, chances are you've seen some pretty great double plays turned. The video below of a high school pitcher going all-out to get an unassisted double play might be the coolest ones you'll ever see.

Joaquin Durazo, who plays for a high school travel team in California called Bandits National, is the star of this story. First he chased down a foul pop up and made a sweet diving catch near the on-deck circle.

He then quickly got up and ran to home where he tagged out a runner who somehow thought he might be able to sneak in for a run.

Durazo taught him otherwise. Check this out:

The diving catch. The mindfulness to then think about the runner. The dive to tag him out. The kid really did it all on that play.

