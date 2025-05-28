High School Pitcher Makes One of the Coolest Unassisted Double Plays You’ll Ever See
If you've watched baseball before, chances are you've seen some pretty great double plays turned. The video below of a high school pitcher going all-out to get an unassisted double play might be the coolest ones you'll ever see.
Joaquin Durazo, who plays for a high school travel team in California called Bandits National, is the star of this story. First he chased down a foul pop up and made a sweet diving catch near the on-deck circle.
He then quickly got up and ran to home where he tagged out a runner who somehow thought he might be able to sneak in for a run.
Durazo taught him otherwise. Check this out:
The diving catch. The mindfulness to then think about the runner. The dive to tag him out. The kid really did it all on that play.
