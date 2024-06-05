'Jeopardy!' Contestants Badly Whiff on Sports Trivia Category
It appears the three contestants on Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy! need to watch a little more ball.
The. contestant trio of Travis Kissire, Christina Paul and Adriana Harmeyer were all stumped by a few trivia questions asked by Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings from a category dubbed "21st century sports."
"In 2007, this NL squad became the first team with 10,000 losses; in 2008 they won the World Series behind Cole Hamels and Ryan Howard," Jennings said as he read the clue for the category's $400 option.
"Who are the Chicago Cubs?" Paul answered. Nope, it was the Philadelphia Phillies.
Later in the category, the host switched gears from the baseball diamond to college recruiting.
"A bit like sci-fi's Anywhere Door or Phoenix Gate, it opened on Oct. 15, 2018 to whisk college athletes to a new school," Jennings read.
The answer? Transfer portal. But none of the three contestants had the answer. Onto the next question.
"With Oklahoma City, this master of the triple-double became the first back-to-back MVP of the NBA All-Star Game since the 1950s," Jennings read.
"Who is [Kevin] Durant?" the contestant answered.
Negative. The correct answer was Russell Westbook, who was Durant's teammate for eight seasons with the Thunder.
It's not often that diehard sports fanatics get to poke fun at Jeopardy! contestants for lacking knowledge. Fans took advantage of the situation on social media: