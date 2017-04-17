More Sports

Sports Illustrated "What If" covers

SI explores the most compelling (realistic) conjectures and the coulda-woulda-shoulda-been turning points in sports history in the What If package. As part of that package, SI re-imagined some of its most iconic covers. Find those (and insets of the original covers) below.

Peyton Manning

David E. Klutho; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Peyton Manning

David E. Klutho; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Donald Trump

Michael O’Neill (2/6/12 cover); Isaac Brekken/Getty Images (Trump); Photo illustration by SI Premedia
Robert Kraft (inset)

Donald Trump

Robert Kraft (inset)
Michael O’Neill (2/6/12 cover); Isaac Brekken/Getty Images (Trump); Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Kevin Durant

Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Kevin Durant

Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Cleveland Browns

Tony Tomsic; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Cleveland Browns

Tony Tomsic; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Alex Rodriguez

Jeffery A. Salter; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Alex Rodriguez

Jeffery A. Salter; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

"The Catch"

Walter Iooss Jr.; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

"The Catch"

Walter Iooss Jr.; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Drew Brees

David Bergman; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Drew Brees

David Bergman; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Vince Lombardi

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Vince Lombardi

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Cleveland Indians

Al Tielemans, Robert Beck; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Cleveland Indians

Al Tielemans, Robert Beck; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Ted Williams

Hy Peskin; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Ted Williams

Hy Peskin; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Chris DiMarco

Al Tielemans (Woods cover); Bob Martin (DiMarco); Photo illustration by SI Premedia
Tiger Woods (inset)

Chris DiMarco

Tiger Woods (inset)
Al Tielemans (Woods cover); Bob Martin (DiMarco); Photo illustration by SI Premedia

John Wooden

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

John Wooden

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Joe DiMaggio

National Baseball Hall of Fame/Reuters; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Joe DiMaggio

National Baseball Hall of Fame/Reuters; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

The Miracle on Ice

Heinz Kluetmeier; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

The Miracle on Ice

Heinz Kluetmeier; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Muhammad Ali, Sonny Liston

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

Muhammad Ali, Sonny Liston

Neil Leifer; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

USC fans

Ernst Haas; Photo illustration by SI Premedia

USC fans

Ernst Haas; Photo illustration by SI Premedia
SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters