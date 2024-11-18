Player With Torn ACL Serves Walk-Off Ace on Senior Night in Heartwarming Highlight
Siena DeCambra suffered a devastating knee injury early in her senior season at the University of Lousiana at Lafayette. On September 26 she posted details on Instagram about her injury saying, "I tore both my ACL and meniscus and sprained other ligaments in my knee."
Nearly two months later, on Ragin' Cajuns' senior night, DeCambra dressed as her team took on Georgia Southern, who had beaten them 3-0 the day before. With an upset on the line, DeCambra entered the game to serve for a possible match point.
She responded with a walk-off ace.
DeCambra's teammates couldn't believe it as they carefully mobbed their rehabbing teammate. The fans were euphoric. DeCambra cried tears of joy. It was a beautiful moment and one of those moments only sports can provide.
Louisiana's season will continue in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament later this week.
