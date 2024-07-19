SI

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Polka Cartoons in the New Weird Al Music Video

Stephen Douglas

Animated polka-friendly versions of Swift and Kelce appear in the new Weird Al music video.
Weird Al Yankovic has returned with a bunch of new polka-style covers of pop songs called Polkamania! The medley features 12 songs, each with their own animated piece featuring polka versions of the original artists including Taylor Swift's Shake It Off. And yes, Travis Kelce makes a cartoon cameo.

Not that you didn't already know that from the title and featured image from the top of this article, but we have word counts to hit so sometimes we've got to play out the thread like an accordion solo. Anyway, the Taylor Swift portion of the video starts at thte 3:06 mark, but you should probably watch the entire video because it's incredibly enjoyable.

Hard to believe a year ago Kelce hadn't even met Swift in person yet and now we're heading into 2024 training camp and an image like this is not only unsurprising, but actually makes sense. It's entirely possible these two had this exact image drawn for them by one of those boardwalk artists.

Cartoon Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Swift and Kelce, Weird Al style. / Weird Al Vevo

So while football fans understand, it should be interesting to see how Taylor Swift fans react to this video. Weird Al has made some powerful enemies in his day, as you will learn if you watch Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, but Swifties are a whole other thing. They're currently roasting the Kansas City Chiefs for making Kelce sleep in a dorm room, but news of an animated version of their hero should reach them soon.

