Who is Geoffery Esper? Everything to Know About the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contender

Everything you need to know about one of the top contestants in this year's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Liam McKeone

Geoffrey Esper raises his ribbon and trophy after taking the title at the 2021 World Slopper Eating Championship during the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday September 4, 2021. Slopper Contest Geoff Esper Trophy
Geoffrey Esper raises his ribbon and trophy after taking the title at the 2021 World Slopper Eating Championship during the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo on Saturday September 4, 2021. Slopper Contest Geoff Esper Trophy / Chieftain Photo/Zachary Allen via Imagn

Joey Chestnut's absence from the 2024 Nathan's Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest is likely disappointing to many viewers— but it also presents an opportunity. A chance for a newer face to rise to the top and claim his throne. A new eater for the world to marvel at as they scarf down an inhumane quantity of hot dogs and buns on the Fourth of July.

Geoffery Esper, the No. 2 ranked eater in the world according to Major League Eating's rankings, is one such potential face. The Massachusetts native came in second to Chestnut in each of the last three Hot Dog Eating Contests and is in a great spot to supplant the all-time great in the 2024 competition.

Here's everything to know about Esper.

Who is Geoffery Esper?

Esper is a 49-year-old competitive eater, hailing from Oxford, MA. He teaches at Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton, MA as his day job. Esper holds a master's degree in physics.

In an interview, Esper said he got into competitive eating by participating in various local "man vs. food" challenges at restaurants. Eventually he got into larger competitions, winning the 2017 and 2019 Hooters Wing Eating contests. He also won the 2023 Jack's Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Competition, putting down 344 donut holes in eight minutes, setting a new record.

Esper first entered the Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2021. That year, he wolfed down 50 dogs, second to Chestnut's 76. In 2022 Esper returned to Coney Island and ate 47 hot dogs. In 2023, Esper put down 49.

What records does he hold?

As mentioned above, Esper holds the record for most donut holes eaten at Jack's Donuts World Donut Hole Eating Contest, held annually in New Castle, Indiana. But that's not the only record he holds.

In fact, according to the MLE website, Esper holds 18 different eating records (and finished first in the DraftKings Big Game Snackdown Menu). Highlights include the world record for strawberry shortcake consumption, eating 21 pounds of the dessert in eight minutes in June of 2023, and most nine-inch pizzas eaten during a competition. He set the latter at the Vaughan Pizza Festival (where Chestnut came in second, incidentally). He ate 19.25 pizzas in 10 minutes.

Here's all the records Esper holds.

FOOD

RECORD

LOCATION

DATE

Spam

9.75 pounds in eight minutes

Circuit of the Americas

October 23, 2021

Chicken Wings (12 minutes)

281 Buffalo Chicken Wings in 12 minutes

N/A

September 1, 2019

Corn Dogs (3 minutes)

11 corn dogs in three minutes

Clowndog Hot Dog Parlor

October 1, 2022

Brats (4.5oz)

36 brats in 10 minutes

Snowbird

August 24, 2019

Fortune Bay Indian Tacos

39 tacos in eight minutes

Tower, MN

November 2, 2019

10-inch pizza

83 slices in 10 minutes

Johns Incredible Pizza Co.

April 22, 2018

Æbleskivers

107 Æbleskivers
in eight minutes

Tivoli Fest Elk Horn

May 26, 2018

Tamales

95 tamales in two minutes

Lewisville Western Days Festival

September 28, 2019

Nine-inch personal pizzas

19.25 pies

Vaughn Pizzafest

July 15, 2018

Strawberry Shortcake

23.75 pounds in eight minutes

Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival

June 15, 2024

Pretzels

26 pretzels in eight minutes

Malted Barley Pretzels

June 8, 2019

Chicken Wings, Hooters

281 Hooters Wings in 10 minutes

Hooters World Wing Eating Championship

June 19, 2019

Sloppers

37.5 sloppers in eight minutes

Colorado State Fair

September 5, 2020

Benny's Virginia Slice Pizza Slices

11.5 slices in 10 minutes

Benny's Invitational Pizza Eating Championship

April 16, 2022

Egg Rolls

32.25 egg rolls in eight minutes

Lubbock, TX

June 11, 2022

Banana Pudding

15.5 pounds in eight minutes

Madison, AL

August 5, 2022

Brats (3.2oz)

76 brats in 10 minutes

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati

September 18, 2022

Bagels with Cream Cheese

17.75 bagels in eight minutes

N/A

January 15, 2023

