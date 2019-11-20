Kyle Busch Is Looking Ahead After Big Win

Fresh off his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series title, Kyle Busch is looking ahead. The two-time Cup series champion recently stopped by the Sports Illustrated studios to discuss his win at Homestead and what it’s going to take to reach the magic number of 100 wins before his career is done.

NASCAR driver Kyle Busch has made no secret — he loves to win. Over his career, the man known as “Rowdy” has won 56 times, which ranks second among active drivers and 9th all-time. Impressive, but the 34-year-old Busch has a different number on his mind: 100.

Only two drivers in NASCAR history (Richard Petty and David Pearson) have eclipsed the century mark for wins, but Busch recently told SI’s Ryan Asselta that number is a possibility before he decides to call it career.

“I think a 100 could be doable,” Busch said. “I’ve had one-win seasons and I’ve had eight-win seasons, so it’s gonna take an average of five wins per year to get there.”

Along with looking ahead to the second half of his career, Busch was reflective on his recent success. He’s now won more races than any driver over the past decade and admits the wins and the cup titles come with increased expectations and pressure.

The success also begs the question: Is Kyle Busch the most dominant driver of his era?

“No,” Busch told SI.

“I’m in the discussions, but Jimmy Johnson won three championships in this decade. Kevin Harvick is also in that discussion. Between the three of us, that’s the guys in the discussion. All champions.”