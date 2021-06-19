Kyle Busch Becomes First Driver to Hit 100 Xfinity Wins

Sports Illustrated home
The many jobs of Denny Hamlin

Kyle Busch joined NASCAR royalty on Saturday as the driver won his 100th Xfinity race, becoming the only driver to reach the feat in the series. 

He is the third driver in NASCAR national series history to reach the triple-digit mark, joining NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and David Pearson who won 200 and 105 races respectively in the Cup Series. 

Busch's first Xfinity Series win came in 2004 at Richmond Raceway, and now has 51 more victories than the next closest driver on the Xfinity wins list, which is Hall of Famer Mark Martin at 49.

The 36-year-old is already one of the most decorated NASCAR drivers with the most all-time wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (61) and the most wins across NASCAR national series history (219).

'Rowdy' constantly battled second-place finisher Justin Allgaier throughout the race at Nashville Superspeedway on Saturday, eventually edging him out by 1.110 seconds. He led 122 of the 189 laps in the overtime race.  

And this time, Busch is taking home the trophy in one piece. 

Busch will be back to compete in the Cup Series on Father's Day, this Sunday, at 3:30 p.m. ET at Nashville Superspeedway. 

