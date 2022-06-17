Skip to main content
NASCAR’s Clint Bowyer Involved in Deadly Car Crash That Killed Woman, per Report

Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Clint Bowyer was involved in a deadly car crash near the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri on June 5, FOX4 reported Thursday.

The Fox Sports NASCAR analyst was not in the broadcast booth last weekend at the Sonoma Raceway event due to what Fox called a “personal matter.”

The 43-year-old Kansas native was driving around 9 p.m. CT, at the time of the crash, in which he reportedly struck a woman who was walking on a ramp, according to the crash report from the Lake Ozark Police Department obtained by FOX4. The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the crash report, Bowyer hit his brakes when the crash occurred and immediately called 911.

Bowyer was not under the influence during the time of the crash, as the sample he provided to police showed a .000 blood alcohol content. The woman had a substance believed to be methamphetamine in her belongings and is believed to have been under the influence of drugs, according to the crash report.

“Anyone that knows me, knows that family is everything to me,” said Bowyer in a statement released by Clint Bowyer Racing. “My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones of Ms. Simmons. This is a very difficult time for my family and I, please respect our privacy as we move forward.”

