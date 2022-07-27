Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
NASCAR

23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch to Miss Second Consecutive NASCAR Race

Kurt Busch has not been medically cleared to compete this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. 

The 23XI Racing driver suffered a crash during qualifying last weekend that left him with concussion-like symptoms. He was subsequently not medically cleared to compete at Pocono Raceway, and Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs filled in for the No. 45. 

Gibbs will do so again for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday. 

“Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return,” 23XI Racing said, in part, in a statement. “Kurt has been granted a medical waiver from NASCAR and remains eligible for the playoffs.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Going into this weekend, Busch is 17th in the current point standings after dropping from 14th, which is where he was ranked before Pocono. However, he is 12th in the playoff rankings following his May win at Kansas Speedway.  

“I remain dedicated to focusing on my recovery and getting back on the track and will continue to work closely with NASCAR’s medical team and my own team of doctors,” Busch said, in part, in a statement. “I’m thankful to 23XI and my sponsors for supporting me and also putting my health first, and to Ty for stepping in to race the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.”

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Browns safety Grant Delpit runs onto the field before a regular season game
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Browns Excited About Grant Delpit

Five quick thoughts on Cleveland, including notes about safety, slot receiver and kicker.

By Albert Breer4 minutes ago
Alexandra Popp and Germany reach the Women’s Euro final
Play
Soccer

No Longer Missing Popp, Germany a Step From Returning to the Top

The Germans will play for yet another Women’s European Championship thanks in large part to its star striker, who is snakebitten on this stage no more.

By Andrew Gastelum22 minutes ago
Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown runs with the ball during a game.
NFL

Eagles WR A.J. Brown Buys Fans No. 11 Jerseys During Training Camp

The new Philadelphia addition wanted to give his new fans a gift.

By Associated Press40 minutes ago
Jackson Holliday
MLB

Top MLB Draft Pick Holliday Gets Under-Slot Bonus From Orioles

The son of longtime major leaguer Matt Holliday signed his contract with Baltimore on Wednesday.

By Associated Press44 minutes ago
Seattle Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright (50) in Jan. 2021.
NFL

K.J. Wright Ends NFL Career With One-Day Contract With Seahawks

The linebacker played for Seattle for the first 10 years of his career, and he wanted to retire where he started.

By Madison Williams49 minutes ago
Mar 9, 2021; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Michael Savarino (30) runs the offense against the Boston College Eagles in the first round of the 2021 ACC men’s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.
College Basketball

Coach K’s Grandson Pleads Guilty to DWI Charge, per Report

The charge stems from a November traffic stop that included Magic forward Paolo Banchero.

By Madeline Coleman55 minutes ago
Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Dee Ford (55) during the second quarter at Ford Field.
Play
NFL

49ers Announce Release of DE Dee Ford

The defensive lineman had been limited to 18 games in three seasons with the team due to injuries.

By Wilton Jackson59 minutes ago
A detailed view of the Pro Football Hall of Fame logo at midfield of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (formerly Fawcett Stadium).
NFL

Pro Football HoF Announces 24 Finalists for Two Categories

Both the senior and coach/contributor categories have 12 finalists.

By Joseph Salvador1 hour ago