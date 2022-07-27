23XI Racing’s Kurt Busch to Miss Second Consecutive NASCAR Race

Kurt Busch has not been medically cleared to compete this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course.

The 23XI Racing driver suffered a crash during qualifying last weekend that left him with concussion-like symptoms. He was subsequently not medically cleared to compete at Pocono Raceway, and Xfinity driver Ty Gibbs filled in for the No. 45.

Gibbs will do so again for the Brickyard 400 on Sunday.

“Kurt’s health is of the utmost importance to the team, and we wish him all the best as he prepares for his return,” 23XI Racing said, in part, in a statement. “Kurt has been granted a medical waiver from NASCAR and remains eligible for the playoffs.”

Going into this weekend, Busch is 17th in the current point standings after dropping from 14th, which is where he was ranked before Pocono. However, he is 12th in the playoff rankings following his May win at Kansas Speedway.

“I remain dedicated to focusing on my recovery and getting back on the track and will continue to work closely with NASCAR’s medical team and my own team of doctors,” Busch said, in part, in a statement. “I’m thankful to 23XI and my sponsors for supporting me and also putting my health first, and to Ty for stepping in to race the No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD.”