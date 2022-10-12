Alex Bowman to Miss Next Three NASCAR Cup Series Races With Concussion

Alex Bowman has missed the last two NASCAR Cup Series races due to concussion-like symptoms, and he will not be returning any time this month.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver released a statement Wednesday night, sharing that he will miss the next three races as he continues to recover. He suffered the concussion Sept. 25 in an accident at Texas Motor Speedway.

Bowman caused a caution on lap 98 after a tire blew, and in turn, his car backed into the wall. He could be heard over the radio saying, “I don’t understand how this thing is still rolling. That’s the hardest I’ve crashed anything in my entire life.”

Kevin Hamlin, his spotter, responded, “You just hit in the worst spot on these cars, bud.”

On Wednesday, Hendrick Motorsports shared that the 29-year-old was evaluated in Pittsburgh by Dr. Michael Collins, who is the clinical director of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Sports Medicine Concussion Program. It remains unknown if Bowman will compete in the season finale in Phoenix in November.

Bowman was a playoff contender but was cut this past weekend as the field narrowed to the Round of 8.

Noah Gragson will continue filling Bowman’s spot in the meantime at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Martinsville Speedway.

More Racing Coverage: