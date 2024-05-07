Dale Earnhardt Jr. Lands NASCAR TV Gigs With Two New Outlets in 2025
One of NASCAR's most recognizable personalities will have two new television homes in 2025.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will provide commentary for 20 races split evenly between Amazon and TNT next season, the two outlets announced Tuesday morning.
“It is such an exciting time to welcome TNT Sports back to NASCAR,” Earnhardt said in a statement. “I remember watching the races on TNT back in the day, and it’s so nostalgic to see them return to the sport and be a part of their team.”
TNT previously aired NASCAR races from 2001-14, during Earnhardt's career. Amazon, on the other hand, is a newcomer to stock car racing.
“I’m honored to be a part of Prime Video’s entrance into NASCAR,” Earnhardt said in an Amazon statement. “It is an exciting opportunity to have the chance to give our NASCAR fanbase yet another way to watch the sport. It will be exciting to see the innovation that Prime Video is going to bring to our sport and the fans.”
Earnhardt previously worked as a commentator for NBC from 2017-23.