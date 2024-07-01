Mavericks NBA Title Odds Jump Following Reported Klay Thompson Signing
Klay Thompson reportedly has a new home, and it is with the defending Western Conference champions.
The four-time NBA champion reportedly agreed to a three-year, $50 million deal with Dallas in what will be a sign-and-trade that features the Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets.
Adding Thompson helps the Mavericks replace Derrick Jones Jr., who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday night. Dallas has also added wing Naji Marshall to bolster its depth, as well as guard Quentin Grimes, this offseason.
Thompson isn't the same player that he was earlier in this career, but he still moves the needle in Vegas. Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook shifted the Mavericks from +1100 to +1000 to win the NBA Finals.
Based on implied probability, the Mavs have a 9.09 percent chance to win it all in the 2024-25 campaign.
NBA Finals Odds for 2024-25 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Boston Celtics: +300
- Philadelphia 76ers: +800
- Denver Nuggets: +850
- Oklahoma City Thunder: +850
- New York Knicks: +950
- Minnesota Timberwolves: +1000
- Dallas Mavericks: +1000
While this isn't a major move -- and Dallas is still behind Denver, Oklahoma City and Minnesota in the odds -- the Mavericks should be in a solid position to make another run at the title in the 2024-25 season.
Thompson is an immediate offensive upgrade for the Mavs, as he shot 38.7 percent from 3-point range last season on a high volume (9.0 attempts per game). Given his pedigree, Thompson is a bigger threat to opposing defenses than Jones, Green and others that Dallas had to use in its rotation last season.
As long as Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving stay healthy, Dallas has one of the best groups to make a run a title this season.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.