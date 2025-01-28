NBA Insiders Believe Western Conference Team is Favorite for De'Aaron Fox
On Tuesday, ESPN's Shams Charania sent shockwaves through the NBA world by reporting that the Sacramento Kings may seek to deal De'Aaron Fox.
Fox, 27, is still the celebrated face of the Kings' 2023 turnaround—having averaged 25 points per game that year and made the All-NBA team. However, Sacramento has found sledding tough ever since, leaving Fox's future up in the air.
It appears that there is a favorite for the Kentucky product's services, however. Sam Amick of The Athletic and veteran NBA guru Zach Lowe both gestured in the direction of the San Antonio Spurs.
"San Antonio is indeed the team I hear most from sources, and one that makes a ton of sense," Lowe wrote.
It's been an odd year for the Spurs, who are in year two with center Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama appears to have ratcheted up his game significantly, but San Antonio is still just 20-23—12th in the Western Conference. The team is also navigating the absence of coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a stroke on Nov. 2.
Fox likely isn't a wholesale fix for the Spurs, but he would be a good place to start. As for Kings fans, this song and dance has to feel familiar—and debilitating after the apparent breakthrough of '23.