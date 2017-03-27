NBA

Watch: Kobe Bryant introduces Little Mamba puppet on Musecage

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
Extra Mustard
Monday March 27th, 2017

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant analyzed the cases for and against MVP candidates Russell Westbook and James Harden. He introduced his new puppet pal "Little Mamba" to help with analysis on his new Canvas City project.

Bryant has embarked on this new project as a way to share short and insightful basketball analysis for families and all ages.

Watch the clip below:

If you tuned in at any point before the Thunder vs. Rockets game, you were probably scratching your head as to what you may be watching. It's not a new episode of Sesame Street or The Muppets, but Kobe Bryant's new chapter as a storyteller is underway.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters