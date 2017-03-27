Is Shaquille O’Neal appropriately humble, or a little bit arrogant?

Shaq took to Twitter on Monday to drop his list of the seven greatest centers of all time. While he wasn’t boastful enough to say he was the best, Shaq did put himself in the top three.

The list goes Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Shaq, Wilt Chamberlain, Hakeem Olajuwon, David Robinson and Patrick Ewing.

UNDERDOG my top centers ever to play are 1. Bill RUSSELL 2.KAREEM 3.BIG ARISTOTLE 4. Wilt chamberlain 5.Hakeem 6.D Robinson 7.Pat Ewing — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 27, 2017

It’s tough to argue against Russell’s 11 NBA championships and Kareem’s career scoring record. Wilt, meanwhile, is the all-time leader in rebounding and was a defensive force in an era before the blocked shot became an official statistic.

Shaq was no slouch either, though. He’s seventh on the career scoring list, eighth in blocks and 14th in rebounds. He also has four rings. He definitely earned that statue outside Staples Center.