The Pacers have agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with journeyman guard Lance Stephenson, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reports.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical first reported the teams were in talks. Haynes reports the first two years are guaranteed and the third is a team option.

Stephenson, 26, played out two 10-day contracts with the Timberwolves this season before being released earlier this month. He also played six games with the Pelicans prior to that. He has played for five teams since leaving Indiana following the 2014 season.

A second round pick in 2010, he spent the first four years of his career with the Pacers, eventually becoming a starter and key rotation player.

Stephenson has garnered attention for his on-court antics, most notably blowing into LeBron James’ ear during a playoff game in 2014.

Indiana waived guard Rodney Stuckey on Wednesday, after he strained his left patella on Sunday. The Pacers had until April 10 to release him and avoid paying his 2017–18 player option, worth $7 million.

The Pacers are 37–37 and clinging to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference entering Wednesday.