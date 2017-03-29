NBA

Kevin Durant may return from knee injury before end of regular season

4:36 | NBA
Give and Go: NBA playoff races heating up
SI Wire
Wednesday March 29th, 2017

Warriors forward Kevin Durant “has not experienced any setbacks” in his recovery from a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He will be evaluated again in 7–10 days and it is possible he is able to return to game action before the end of the season. 

Durant has not played since injuring his knee on Feb. 28 against the Wizards. The injury was later diagnosed as an MCL sprain and bone bruise. He was spotted last week taking jumpshots before a game in Dallas and the team plans “to intensify his level of movement over the next several days.” Durant will try “more explosive cutting and lateral maneuvers.”

The Warriors have seven games left over the next two weeks, finishing the regular season with a three-game homestand. 

Golden State currently sits in first place in the Western Conference, 2 1/2 games ahead of the Spurs. 

 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters