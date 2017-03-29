Warriors forward Kevin Durant “has not experienced any setbacks” in his recovery from a knee injury, the team announced Wednesday. He will be evaluated again in 7–10 days and it is possible he is able to return to game action before the end of the season.

Durant has not played since injuring his knee on Feb. 28 against the Wizards. The injury was later diagnosed as an MCL sprain and bone bruise. He was spotted last week taking jumpshots before a game in Dallas and the team plans “to intensify his level of movement over the next several days.” Durant will try “more explosive cutting and lateral maneuvers.”

The Warriors have seven games left over the next two weeks, finishing the regular season with a three-game homestand.

Golden State currently sits in first place in the Western Conference, 2 1/2 games ahead of the Spurs.