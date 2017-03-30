NBA

Carmelo Anthony accepts new role with Knicks: 'I see the writing on the wall'

NBA
Carmelo Anthony accepts new role with Knicks
SI Wire
Thursday March 30th, 2017

New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony said he is "at peace" and sees the "writing on the wall" in terms of having a reduced role with the team for the rest of the season.

The Knicks were officially eliminated from playoff contention after a 105–88 home loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday. New York has missed the postseason in each of the past four seasons.

"I see the writing on the wall. I see what it is," Anthony said. "I see what they're trying to do, and it's just me accepting that. That's what puts me at peace. Just knowing and understanding how things work. I'm at peace with that."

Anthony scored only nine points in 29 minutes against the Heat.

“It’s difficult. It’s hard to change a player’s game in the ninth inning. I am who I am," Anthony said. "I got here all these years playing the way I’ve been playing. It’s hard to take that step back. It’s challenging. I think it’s for the greater good of everybody on this team.”

Anthony's future with the team has been a source of speculation for the majority of the season. His name was brought up in trade rumors after rumors surfaced about the Knicks attempting to trade the nine-time All-Star to Cleveland for All-Star forward Kevin Love.

Anthony, 32, is due to make $26.24 million and $27.9 million in each of the next two seasons as part of the five-year, $124 million contract he signed in 2014.

Anthony is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 71 games this season.

- Scooby Axson

