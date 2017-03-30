Scottie Pippen thinks Phil Jackson has worn out his welcome in New York.

Pippen spoke on ESPN’s The Jump on Thursday and candidly evaluated the Knicks’ struggles, suggesting the team ought to go in a different direction. Jackson and Pippen teamed up with Michael Jordan, of course, for six titles with the Chicago Bulls in the 1990s.

The Knicks won 17 games in Jackson’s first season and have yet to reach the playoffs under his watch as president. They’re 28–47 with seven games to go this season. When asked if he thought Jackson should be let go by New York, Pippen said yes.

"I just think he hasn't put the right pieces on the floor,” Pippen said. “I give a lot of credit to Carmelo [Anthony], who has been very professional in getting through this 82-game season, and now he's being benched to some degree, they've taken a lot of his minutes away. But this team really just hasn't had it. They haven't had it since Phil Jackson landed there."

“There has not been any upside to think that the New York Knicks were gonna be a contender, and I just feel bad for Carmelo having to go through this and having to deal with it, but he got a great contract,” Pippen said. “I'm sure the fans will love to see Carmelo in New York and Phil out."