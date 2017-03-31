Welcome back to The Crossover’s weekly social media power rankings, where we determine who won the week off the court. This week, LeBron takes a couple strange jumpers, Devin Booker owns Jae Crowder on Instagram and Russell Westbrook keeps dancing. We’ll rank performances from best to worst. Here’s how the week shook out:

1. LeBron James

I don’t want to hear about how this was a Bill Cartwright tribute, or a Marcus Camby impersonation, or a salute to Jamaal Wilkes. There is no way he was impersonating anyone but Lonzo Ball here. Maybe he was legitimately curious how Ball does it, or perhaps he just wanted to stunt on LaVar. Either way, it appears this feud has some more fire.

2. Devin Booker

Devin Booker went right back at Jae Crowder on Instagram! (via /r/nba) pic.twitter.com/fiYCibn3x1 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2017

Seventy points and an effortless clapback at Jae Crowder. What a week for D-Book!

3. John Wall

John Wall has been working on his jumpshot pic.twitter.com/Zccp83OsAD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2017

Well, well, well. Look who has a jumper now.

4. Shaq

Shaq did two things that really made me laugh Thursday night. First, he totally owned this hater making a valid point about his sweat:

Never go at Shaq!! pic.twitter.com/Qk8qDpP9ce — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 31, 2017

Then he pretended to be really mad about LeBron breaking his record, which was funny, because it involved Shaq.

.@SHAQ is handling being passed by LeBron pretty well... 😂 pic.twitter.com/ETvBqbRmmU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 31, 2017

He also has an underrated Instagram account where he posts random videos documenting his life. This week, he listened to “Mask Off” in a car equipped with a deafening subwoofer:

We like them cars the cars that go BOOOOM A post shared by DR. SHAQUILLE O'NEAL Ed.D. (@shaq) on Mar 27, 2017 at 4:10pm PDT

Oh, and did I mention he got his own statue this week? We should start calling him The Big Content.

5. This Dad

Father of the year 😂 (via /r/NBA) A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on Mar 24, 2017 at 6:03pm PDT

6. Russell Westbrook

Find a song that makes you as happy as 'Now I Do What I Want' makes RWB pic.twitter.com/1PIvpqd0Ko — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

No idea how we keep getting these videos—and how they keep getting better. Going to need some sort of monthly subscription service that delivers them to my door. If I can subscribe to razor blades and bed linens, why can’t I subscribe to videos of Russ dancing?

7. Nutso Hawks fan

This fan's EPIC trampoline dunk may have been outdone by the celebration that followed 😳😂 pic.twitter.com/CPcqAeLgHV — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2017

As crazy as it sounds, I’m totally unimpressed by the trampoline dunk. What comes next is the real shocker.

8. Trail Blazers

Don't mind if we do. pic.twitter.com/KbpGxJbxg3 — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 27, 2017

The Blazers momentarily grabbed the last playoff spot out west from the Nuggets and celebrated like they clinched the No. 1 seed. Kinda hate it, but also kinda really respect it.

9. Andrew Wiggins

I really to want to give Wiggins some more props for this, but the burn was weak. Almost looks like someone took over his account to send this. If you’re going to come at KAT, you best not miss!

10. Anthony Davis