NBA

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic out for regular season with broken leg

2:26 | NBA
Associated Press
an hour ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has a broken right leg and will miss the rest of the regular season.

The team says Nurkic has a non-displaced right leg fibular fracture. It was unclear when Nurkic was injured, but the Blazers announced Friday he would be reevaluated in two weeks.

Nurkic, who was traded to Portland on Feb. 12 from the Denver Nuggets, was averaging 15.2 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in 20 games with the Blazers.

The 7-foot center was embraced by Portland fans and is credited with boosting the team as it makes a final push for the playoffs. The Blazers are currently sitting in the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, two games up on Denver.

Portland has just seven games left in the regular season.

