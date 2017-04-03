NBA

Wizards say Warriors ‘disrespectful’ at the end of blowout

4:36 | NBA
Give and Go: NBA playoff races heating up
SI Wire
3 hours ago

Members of the Washington Wizards said that the Golden State Warriors were being "disrespectful" for the way they played at the end of a blowout loss.

With the Warriors up by 22 points near the end of the game, center JaVale McGee shot a three-point shot, wich Wizards guard Brandon Jennings didn't appreciate.

Jennings shoved McGee to the ground and was assessed a Flagrant One foul.

"It was very disrespectful," Jennings said. "Thank God he didn't go to the rack, it probably would have been worse for him. But any time like that, I think you should let [the] clock run out. I think it was already disrespectful that they were trying to get Draymond a triple-double, Steph was out there with 40. So, I just felt it was disrespectful.

"I'm old school. Like I said, he better be glad he shot that 3 and didn't go to the basket."

After McGee's free throws, Wizards coach Scott Brooks called a full time-out, further delaying the end of the game.

“It was kind of strange. I think JaVale should not have taken the three,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “When you have a lead like that you shouldn’t be shooting a three-pointer. I told him that. I think he understands that. I apologized to Scott. I know he wasn't happy. There was absolutely no offense on our part. We weren't trying to pour it on or offend anybody. I think JaVale just knew there was a shot-clock differential, but taking a 3 is not the right thing to do."

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters