After missing 19 games since he injured his knee Feb. 28 against the Wizards, Kevin Durant is expected to return to action Saturday against New Orleans barring any setbacks in Friday's practice, the Warriors announced in a statement.

The Warriors have gone 15-4 without Durant, and enter the weekend on a 13-game winning streak.

Golden State has three games to play before the start of the playoffs.

Durant averaged 25.3 points per game, 8.2 rebounds per game and 4.8 assists per game in 59 appearances before sustaining the injury.

The Warriors have already clinched the Western Conference regular season title.