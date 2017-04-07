NBA

Jerry West wishes the NBA would change its logo

Jerry West, whose silhouette is the basis for the NBA’s iconic logo, wishes the NBA would change to a new logo.

West went on ESPN‘s The Jump and discussed the matter on Friday, amid a conversation regarding which current players would have a case to feature on a new icon.

West, of course, is a Hall of Famer and former Finals MVP with the Lakers who was instrumental in the early era of the league’s growth before a wildly successful tenure as Lakers GM.

“First of all, I wish that had never gotten out, that logo,” West said. “No I do, really. I’ve said it more than once. It’s flattering that it’s me, and I know it is me, and it is flattering. To me, I played in the time when they first started to market the league, there were five people they were gonna consider. I didn’t find out about it until the late commissioner told me about it, Walter Kennedy, and then obviously the New York Times had a big article about it.

“Again, it’s flattering, but if I were the NBA, I would be embarrassed about. I don’t like to do anything to call attention to myself, and when people [call him The Logo], that’s just not who I am, period. If they would want to change it, I wish they would. In many ways I wish they would.”

West was also asked who he thought the NBA should change it to, and suggested Adam Silver, though he at first admitted he “would be biased” naming a player.

 

