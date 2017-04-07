List of NBA MVPs: Past award winners

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

The NBA’s MVP award has been given to the league’s top performer annually since 1955–56.

With the 2016–17 season close to a wrap, and Russell Westbrook and James Harden locked in a duel for the award, take a look back at past winners. Both men would be first-time MVPs should they win the honor.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has six MVPs, most all-time. LeBron James is the active leader with four MVP seasons to his name.

Find the full list below.

Past winners

1955–56: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1956–57: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics

1957–58: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1958–59: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

1959–60: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors

1960–61: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1961–62: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1962–63: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1963–64: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

1964–65: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

1965–66: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

​1966–67: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

1967–68: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers

​1968–69: Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets

1969–70: Willis Reed, New York Knicks

1970–71: Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee Bucks

1971–72: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1972–73: Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics

1973–74: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks

1974–75: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo Braves

1975–76: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1976–77: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1977–78: Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers

1978–79: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets

1979–80: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers

1980–81: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers

​1981–82: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets

1982–83: Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers

1983–84: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1984–85: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1985–86: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

1986–87: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

1987–88: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1988–89: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

​1989–90: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

​1990–91: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1991–92: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1992–93: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns

1993–94: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

1994–95: David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs

1995–96: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1996–97: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

1997–98: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

1998–99: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

1999–00: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

​2000–01: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

​2001–02: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2002–03: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs

2003–04: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

2004–05: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

2005–06: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

2006–07: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks

2007–08: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers

2008–09: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2009–10: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers

2010–11: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

2011–12: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2012–13: LeBron James, Miami Heat

2013–14: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

2014–15: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

2015–16: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors