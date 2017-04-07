List of NBA MVPs: Past award winners
The NBA’s MVP award has been given to the league’s top performer annually since 1955–56.
With the 2016–17 season close to a wrap, and Russell Westbrook and James Harden locked in a duel for the award, take a look back at past winners. Both men would be first-time MVPs should they win the honor.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has six MVPs, most all-time. LeBron James is the active leader with four MVP seasons to his name.
Find the full list below.
Past winners
1955–56: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1956–57: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
1957–58: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1958–59: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1959–60: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1960–61: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1961–62: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1962–63: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1963–64: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1964–65: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1965–66: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1966–67: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1967–68: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia 76ers
1968–69: Wes Unseld, Baltimore Bullets
1969–70: Willis Reed, New York Knicks
1970–71: Lew Alcindor, Milwaukee Bucks
1971–72: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
1972–73: Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
1973–74: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Milwaukee Bucks
1974–75: Bob McAdoo, Buffalo Braves
1975–76: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1976–77: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1977–78: Bill Walton, Portland Trail Blazers
1978–79: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets
1979–80: Kareem Abdul–Jabbar, Los Angeles Lakers
1980–81: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1981–82: Moses Malone, Houston Rockets
1982–83: Moses Malone, Philadelphia 76ers
1983–84: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1984–85: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1985–86: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1986–87: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1987–88: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1988–89: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1989–90: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1990–91: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1991–92: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1992–93: Charles Barkley, Phoenix Suns
1993–94: Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets
1994–95: David Robinson, San Antonio Spurs
1995–96: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1996–97: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1997–98: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1998–99: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1999–00: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
2000–01: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2001–02: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
2002–03: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs
2003–04: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
2004–05: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns
2005–06: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns
2006–07: Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas Mavericks
2007–08: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2008–09: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2009–10: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2010–11: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls
2011–12: LeBron James, Miami Heat
2012–13: LeBron James, Miami Heat
2013–14: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
2014–15: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
2015–16: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors