PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard brought the Blazers to the brink of the playoffs with the biggest scoring explosion in franchise history.

The two-time All-Star point guard scored a career-high 59 points in Portland’s 101-86 home victory over Utah on Saturday, eclipsing Damon Stoudamire’s previous franchise record of 54 points, set on Jan. 14, 2005, against the New Orleans Hornets. Lillard’s previous career-high of 51 points came on Feb. 19, 2016, against the Warriors.

“I realized what time it was for our team,” Lillard said during a post-game interview on the court. “We just needed two more wins [to seal a playoffs spot], and we worked too hard and came too far. … It felt great. We needed the win.”

Lillard finished 18-34 from the field, 9-for-14 from deep and 14-16 from the free-throw line in 41 minutes to go along with six rebounds and five assists. His two missed free throws came in the game’s final minutes, denying him an opportunity to crack the 60-point mark.

Lillard’s 59 points marked the NBA’s third-highest scoring total of the season, trailing only Phoenix’s Devin Booker (70 vs. the Celtics) and Golden State’s Klay Thompson (60). He became the 10th different player to top 50 points in a game this season, extending a new NBA record, joining Booker, Thompson, Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook, New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins, Houston’s James Harden, Chicago’s Jimmy Butler, Boston’s Isaiah Thomas and Washington’s John Wall.

The Blazers entered Saturday with a one-game lead over the Nuggets for the West’s No. 8 seed and a first-round match-up with the top-seeded Warriors. Given the stakes, Portland coach Terry Stotts extended Lillard’s minutes early in the fourth quarter.

With the win, Portland (40-40) needs only to beat either San Antonio on Monday or New Orleans on Wednesday to seal its fourth straight playoff trip and eliminate Denver (38-41). One Nuggets loss would also end the playoff chase because the Blazers hold a tie-breaker between the two teams.

Lillard is now the only player in Blazers history with three 50-point games and he now holds the Moda Center’s scoring record. He also tied a franchise-record by scoring 26 points in the first quarter.