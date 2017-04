Ice Cube critiques Durant, Bell, Lillard and Shumpert on their rap skills

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard torched the Utah Jazz for a career-high 59 points on Saturday night.

Lillard's lofty point total powered the Blazers to a 101-86 victory and set the franchise's single-game scoring record.

The performance was Lillard's third career 50-point effort. Portland is now one victory away from clinching the Western Conference's eighth and final playoff spot.