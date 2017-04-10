NBA

DeMarcus Cousins says he's never heard of Lonzo Ball, thinks his dad is a legend

4:59 | NBA
Give and Go: NBA Playoffs matchups we want to see
Extra Mustard
an hour ago

DeMarcus Cousins may be a bit biased but he believes any college basketball player coming out of Kentucky will be the best NBA draft prospect. As for UCLA's Lonzo Ball? He unfamiliar with the name, he tells TMZ. 

The following scene took place:

Camera man: Do you think the Lakers will take Lonzo?

Cousins: Never heard of him

Camera man: His dad is pretty vocal, bro.

Cousins: His dad is a legend.

LaVar will probably take the compliment before ripping Cousins for not knowing who Lonzo is. This could be the start to yet another LaVar Ball beef.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters