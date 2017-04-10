James Harden on MVP race: Wins most important

These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said that team wins should matter when it comes to the Most Valuable Player award.

Harden has been in a battle with Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook for the majority of the season as a frontrunner to the award.

"I think that's the most important thing. I thought winning is what this is about -- period," Harden said. "I'm not going to get in-depth with all that, but I thought winning was the most important thing. If you set your team up in a position to have a chance, at the ultimate goal, that's the most important thing."

Harden has had an outstanding season, averaging 29.3 points, a league-leading 11.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in leading the Rockets to the third-best record in the NBA.

Westbrook will average a triple-double for a season and set an NBA record with his 42nd triple-double this season in a victory Sunday over the Denver Nuggets.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Harden said of Westbrook, whom he's close friends with. "He's been playing extremely well all season long, it's never been done before, it's a great individual accomplishment, and it's great."

The Rockets and Thunder will meet in a first-round playoff series starting this weekend.

- Scooby Axson