NBA

James Harden on MVP race: Wins most important

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
28 minutes ago

Houston Rockets guard James Harden said that team wins should matter when it comes to the Most Valuable Player award.

Harden has been in a battle with Oklahoma City Thunder guard and former teammate Russell Westbrook for the majority of the season as a frontrunner to the award.

"I think that's the most important thing. I thought winning is what this is about -- period," Harden said. "I'm not going to get in-depth with all that, but I thought winning was the most important thing. If you set your team up in a position to have a chance, at the ultimate goal, that's the most important thing."

Harden has had an outstanding season, averaging 29.3 points, a league-leading 11.3 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game in leading the Rockets to the third-best record in the NBA.

Westbrook will average a triple-double for a season and set an NBA record with his 42nd triple-double this season in a victory Sunday over the Denver Nuggets.

"It's a huge accomplishment," Harden said of Westbrook, whom he's close friends with. "He's been playing extremely well all season long, it's never been done before, it's a great individual accomplishment, and it's great."

The Rockets and Thunder will meet in a first-round playoff series starting this weekend.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters