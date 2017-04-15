Isaiah Thomas's sister killed in Washington car accident
Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas's sister, Chyna Thomas, died in a one-car accident in Federal Way, Washington's Interstate 5 on Saturday morning, according to Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe.
The news was first reported by KIRO 7 in Washington state.
Chyna Thomas died at the scene of the accident after her car wrecked around 5 a.m.
A witness said the car was traveling normally at first before it started drifting onto the left shoulder. The car went about 50 feet off the roadway before colliding with a Jersey barrier.
Chyna Thomas was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt.
The Celtics will play the Chicago Bulls on Sunday in Boston.