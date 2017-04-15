NBA playoffs: Can any team prevent third straight Cavs, Warriors Finals?

Indianapolis Pacers star Paul George told reporters that he should've taken the final shot in the team's 109–108 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers o Saturday afternoon,

“I'm confident in all my guys taking shots, that's not the issue," George said. "But in that situation like that, I've gotta get that."

Watch George's comments below:

Pacers' Paul George on final possession in Game 1 loss vs. Cavaliers: "Situations like that, I've got to get the last shot." pic.twitter.com/nZIud7OvCU — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 15, 2017

LeBron James backed George in his own post-game comments.

“Anyone but Paul George can take that final shot and we live with it,” James said.

LeBron James said Paul George "made the right play" w/ pass on last possession: "Best player on the floor doesn't [have] to take the shot" pic.twitter.com/viposeE1IJ — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 15, 2017

Game 2 will be held on Monday at 7 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena.