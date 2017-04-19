NBA

Warriors' Kevin Durant to miss Game 2 with a strained left calf

7:01 | NBA
Give and Go: Surprises from NBA playoffs first round
SI Wire
Wednesday April 19th, 2017

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant will miss Game 2 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a starined left calf, according to ESPN's Marc Stein.

Durant did not participate in Wednesday's shootaround. He also missed Monday's formal workouts and received treatment on Tuesday

The Warriors won Game 1 on Sunday night with a final score of 121–109. Durant sustained the injury in the game, where he finished with 32 points and 10 rebounds.

During the regular season, Durant missed 19 games with a left knee injury. He returned for the last three regular season games.

