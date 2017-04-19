NBA

Grizzlies coach David Fizdale fined $30,000 following rant

1:56 | NBA
Who are the wealthiest NBA owners?
SI Wire
2 hours ago

The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale $30,000 for his criticism of officials after their Game 2 first-round playoff contest against the San Antonio Spurs.

Fizdale ripped the officiating in the game calling it "unprofessional" and "unacceptable" and slammed his fist on a table at a press conference after the 96–82 loss.

"It was a very poorly officiated basketball game," Fizdale said. "Zach Randolph, the most rugged guy in the game, has zero free throws, but somehow Kawhi Leonard had 19 free throws? I'm not a numbers guy, but that doesn't seem to add up."

Memphis shot only 15 free throws despite attempting 35 shots in the paint, compared to San Antonio's 32 free throw attempts.

Fizdale finished his rant saying, “I know Pop’s got pedigree and I’m just a young rookie coach but they’re not gonna rook us. Take that for data!"

San Antonio leads the best-of-seven series two games to zero. Game 3 is Thursday night in Memphis.

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters