NBA

Kobe Bryant forms ‘Mamba League’ to teach kids fundamentals

1:33 | More Sports
These athletes are only getting richer after leaving the field
SI Wire
an hour ago

Retired Lakers star Kobe Bryant has taken teaching of the basketball into his own hands: in his first season away from the NBA, he launched the Mamba League, designed to instruct kids and instill the fundamentals in a different manner from most youth programs.

Bryant has been critical of the structure of the American AAU system, due in part to his upbringing in Italy, where he learned the game as his father played professionally. He partnered with Nike and the L.A. Boys and Girls club to run an eight-week program from February to April. There are different rules and court dimensions to help ease in kids to how the sport works.

“Right now, I think we’re putting too much pressure on these kids too early, and they’re not learning proper technique of how to shoot the ball, or proper technique of spacing,” Bryant said. “It winds up eating away at their confidence. As teachers, we need to have patience to teach things piece by piece by piece. Over time, they’ll develop as basketball players, but you can’t just rush it all at once.”

[h/t The Vertical]

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters